Odessa College hosts panel to talk coronavirus, unemployment

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa College hosted a panel Thursday morning where community leaders shared their thoughts on how to thrive during this pandemic.

The Coffee and Community Conversations lecture streamed on Facebook tackled a few issues facing West Texans right now like unemployment and keeping up hope in the face of all these challenges.

A few of the panelists advised listeners to tighten their belts and adapt to find a way to be productive.

Mayor David Turner said there’s one thing everyone can do, be kind.

“Everyone’s fighting a battle,” he said. “They may not look like it but they are. You may be that one person who smiles at them that day, maybe the one who helps them carry something to their car. You may make a difference that day.”

The full livestream can be found on Odessa College’s Facebook page.

