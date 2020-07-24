Museum of the Big Bend helps children celebrate National Day of the Cowboy

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -

Saturday marks the National Day of the Cowboy. The Museum of the Big Bend wants to help your little cowgirl or cowboy celebrate the day. The museum is handing out color your own Western bandanas and fabric markers free of charge.

They started out with 100 sets, thanks to a grant from the Still Water Foundation.

They’re being handed out to families on a first come first served basis during the museum’s normal hours.

“Kids can enjoy being a cowboy or cowgirl on July 25th,” Mary Bones the Museum Director explained. “They can wear that bandana as a face mask. I encourage folks to take pictures of their young cattle folk, so we can share their beautiful artwork on our museum webpage.”

The Museum of the Big Bend, which is located on the Sul Ross State University campus in Alpine, reopened last week.

It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.