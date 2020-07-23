Red panda mom missing from Columbus Zoo in Ohio
(CNN) - Zoo workers are desperately trying to find a young red panda that’s gone missing.
Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.
Staff have been looking high and low around her habitat. They think she might have escaped on sagging tree limbs, weighed down after rain.
Zookeepers are hoping Kora will return on her own since she recently gave birth to two cubs who are still nursing. They’re being hand fed by zookeepers for now.
The zoo says the red panda is not a threat to the public, and that they are gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.
