Advertisement

Money with Mickey 7/23/2020

Mickey Cargile discusses a cashless society and its effects
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOSA) -

A cashless society might sound like something out of science fiction, but it’s already on its way. CBS7 Financial Expert, Mickey Cargile of Cargile Investment Management in Midland, joins Wake Up West Texas to explain what it means and the effects it would have on your finances.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered Thursday morning.

Q1: There is a national coin shortage that has forced many retailers to stop accepting cash. Is this just a conspiracy to force us into a cashless society?

Q2: What are the disadvantages of going cashless?

Q3: What characteristics of cashless would be of benefit?

Q4: What happens to people who don’t have bank accounts in a world without cash?

Mickey Cargile joins Wake Up West Texas every Thursday at 6:40 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas hits new high in daily COVID-19 death count, at 197

Updated: 22 minutes ago
State health officials say Texas has hit a new record high the number of daily coronavirus deaths.

Video

Money with Mickey 7/23/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 13 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 14 hours ago

State

Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
A preliminary autopsy indicates a soldier whose body fishermen found at an area lake drowned.

Local

Many families considering private school amid changes by local school districts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The main reason seems to be a desire among parents for in-person education.

State

Tesla picks Texas site for second US vehicle assembly plant

Updated: 16 hours ago
Tesla has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.

Local

Shooting in Midland injures one person, suspect arrested

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on the 3900 block of Tumbleweed Trail.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 20 hours ago