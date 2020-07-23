Money with Mickey 7/23/2020

(KO S A) -

A cashless society might sound like something out of science fiction, but it’s already on its way. CBS7 Financial Expert, Mickey Cargile of Cargile Investment Management in Midland, joins Wake Up West Texas to explain what it means and the effects it would have on your finances.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered Thursday morning.

Q1: There is a national coin shortage that has forced many retailers to stop accepting cash. Is this just a conspiracy to force us into a cashless society?

Q2: What are the disadvantages of going cashless?

Q3: What characteristics of cashless would be of benefit?

Q4: What happens to people who don’t have bank accounts in a world without cash?

