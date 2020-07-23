Advertisement

Midland man accused of attacking woman in convenience store

Darrell Levon Anderson, 30.
Darrell Levon Anderson, 30.(Midland County Detention Center)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man in Midland has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a local convenience store.

Darrell Levon Anderson, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to the DK convenience store in the 4200 block of North Midland Drive on Wednesday morning for a report of an assault.

When police arrived they found that a woman at the store had been attacked. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that a suspect had entered the store and hit the victim several times in the head with a wooden object before leaving.

Police later found a suspect, identified as Anderson, who confessed to the attack.

Anderson was charged and arrested before being booked into the Midland County Detention Center.

