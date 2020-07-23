Many families considering private school amid changes by local school districts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the changes and uncertainty at local school districts, many families are considering moving their students to private schools. A big reason seems to be a desire for in-person education.

On Wednesday, First Odessa Christian Academy said it received 20 to 30 calls from parents interested in switching from public school.

“They want their student in face-to-face instruction, five days a week,” Head of School Tyler Press said. “We’re able to offer that for them.”

First Odessa isn’t the only private school getting those calls.

“Several families have come to us saying ‘We believe in face-to-face’,” Emily McDoniel at St. John’s Episcopal School said. “[They say] ‘We don’t like online. We don’t like having our children far apart. We think socialization is important’. We’ve had several families that have come to us wanting to know what we’re doing differently from what other schools are doing.”

Well the main difference is that starting August 17, both First Odessa and St. John’s will start school with all students and teachers meeting in-person.

“We’re going to keep our students in their pods, which is their classroom,” McDoniel said. “They’ll be eating lunch in there. The music or the Spanish teacher, they’ll be going to the classroom. That way we’re going to cut down on traffic in the building.”

“We will be isolating classrooms,” Press said. “That way if or when someone tests positive, the whole school doesn’t have to shut down.”

Of course, the smaller class sizes allow private schools to do these things, but leaders said that is another draw for parents.

“I’ve been there,” McDoniel said. “When I had a class of 25 kindergartners in the morning, and 25 in the afternoon, you can’t spend as much time one-on-one as you want to. So if we have 12 in kindergarten, then we can.”

Press said that First Odessa is still accepting new students for all grade levels. Interested families can apply on their website.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.