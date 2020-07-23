Advertisement

Many families considering private school amid changes by local school districts

The main reason seems to be a desire among parents for in-person education.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the changes and uncertainty at local school districts, many families are considering moving their students to private schools. A big reason seems to be a desire for in-person education.

On Wednesday, First Odessa Christian Academy said it received 20 to 30 calls from parents interested in switching from public school.

“They want their student in face-to-face instruction, five days a week,” Head of School Tyler Press said. “We’re able to offer that for them.”

First Odessa isn’t the only private school getting those calls.

“Several families have come to us saying ‘We believe in face-to-face’,” Emily McDoniel at St. John’s Episcopal School said. “[They say] ‘We don’t like online. We don’t like having our children far apart. We think socialization is important’. We’ve had several families that have come to us wanting to know what we’re doing differently from what other schools are doing.”

Well the main difference is that starting August 17, both First Odessa and St. John’s will start school with all students and teachers meeting in-person.

“We’re going to keep our students in their pods, which is their classroom,” McDoniel said. “They’ll be eating lunch in there. The music or the Spanish teacher, they’ll be going to the classroom. That way we’re going to cut down on traffic in the building.”

“We will be isolating classrooms,” Press said. “That way if or when someone tests positive, the whole school doesn’t have to shut down.”

Of course, the smaller class sizes allow private schools to do these things, but leaders said that is another draw for parents.

“I’ve been there,” McDoniel said. “When I had a class of 25 kindergartners in the morning, and 25 in the afternoon, you can’t spend as much time one-on-one as you want to. So if we have 12 in kindergarten, then we can.”

Press said that First Odessa is still accepting new students for all grade levels. Interested families can apply on their website.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 17 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 32 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 44 minutes ago

State

Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A preliminary autopsy indicates a soldier whose body fishermen found at an area lake drowned.

Latest News

State

Tesla picks Texas site for second US vehicle assembly plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tesla has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.

Local

Shooting in Midland injures one person, suspect arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on the 3900 block of Tumbleweed Trail.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 6 hours ago

Crime

OPD: Guns stolen from vehicles are being used in drive-by shootings

Updated: 7 hours ago
Odessa police are investigating a dangerous trend in crime involving stolen weapons.

State

‘She sacrificed for us’: Casket maker donates casket to Vanessa Guillen’s family

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.

Local

Midland Memorial Hospital holding plasma and blood drive

Updated: 9 hours ago
The hospital says it has a shortage of plasma, which is taken from recovered COVID patients, and used to treat those who currently have the virus.