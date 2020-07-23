Advertisement

68-year-old Midland woman dies in hit-and-run

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police are searching for a driver who killed a woman in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 68-year-old Andrea Romero Pruneda.

According to the City of Midland, Pruneda was hit near the intersection of Rankin Highway and Wolcott Avenue around 5:58 a.m.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the accident was a dark or black in color 2011-2013 Kia Sorento SUV. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side and will be missing the lower front passenger side of the bumper from the area of the front tire to the fog light.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS in reference to case number 200723007.

