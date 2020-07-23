Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Welsh Cakes with OC

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Welsh Cakes.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC:

WELSH CAKES    

Welsh cakes are odd little cakes they fall somewhere between a scone, griddle cake and a very thick heavy pancake. No matter what you consider them to be, the one thing I know about them is that they are delicious. In the native tongue of Wales, they are called “Pice ar y maen” and before you ask, no!! I am not even going to try to pronounce it.

Serves:  12

Ingredients:

9        Oz AP flour                                                

1 ¼    Tsp. Baking powder                                        

4 ½    Oz Butter                                              

3 ½     Oz Granulated sugar                                         

3         Oz Currants                                                

1         Each Egg                                                      

3        Tbsp. Milk                                                    

Instructions:

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt.

Rub in the butter.

Add the sugar and currants.

Add the egg and milk.

Roll out the dough and cut 3" x 1/4".

Cook on a griddle 4-5 mins on each side, sprinkle with sugar and allow to cool.                              

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

FOOD COURT: Goat Cheese Spread with OC

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Goat Cheese Spread with Honey and Almonds.

Food

FOOD COURT: Toasted Cheese with OC

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Toasted Cheese.

Food

FOOD COURT: Potatoes and Onions with OC

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Potatoes and Onions.

Food

FOOD COURT: Shukshuka with OC

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Shukshuka.

Latest News

Food

Food Court: Salmon with Cream Cheese with OC

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Salmon with Cream Cheese.

Food

Food Court: Eaton Mess with OC

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Eaton Mess.

Food

Food Court: French Onion Soup with OC

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make French Onion Soup.

Food

Food Court: German Potato Salad with OC

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 2:02 AM CDT
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make German Potato Salad.

Food

Food Court: Chicken Dijon with OC

Updated: Feb. 10, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST
Chef Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Chicken Dijon.

Food

Food Court: Tuxedo Strawberries with OC

Updated: Feb. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Tuxedo Strawberries.