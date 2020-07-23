FOOD COURT: Welsh Cakes with OC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Welsh Cakes.
Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC:
WELSH CAKES
Welsh cakes are odd little cakes they fall somewhere between a scone, griddle cake and a very thick heavy pancake. No matter what you consider them to be, the one thing I know about them is that they are delicious. In the native tongue of Wales, they are called “Pice ar y maen” and before you ask, no!! I am not even going to try to pronounce it.
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
9 Oz AP flour
1 ¼ Tsp. Baking powder
4 ½ Oz Butter
3 ½ Oz Granulated sugar
3 Oz Currants
1 Each Egg
3 Tbsp. Milk
Instructions:
Sift the flour, baking powder and salt.
Rub in the butter.
Add the sugar and currants.
Add the egg and milk.
Roll out the dough and cut 3" x 1/4".
Cook on a griddle 4-5 mins on each side, sprinkle with sugar and allow to cool.
