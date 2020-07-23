FOOD COURT: Welsh Cakes with OC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Welsh Cakes.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC:

WELSH CAKES

Welsh cakes are odd little cakes they fall somewhere between a scone, griddle cake and a very thick heavy pancake. No matter what you consider them to be, the one thing I know about them is that they are delicious. In the native tongue of Wales, they are called “Pice ar y maen” and before you ask, no!! I am not even going to try to pronounce it.

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

9 Oz AP flour

1 ¼ Tsp. Baking powder

4 ½ Oz Butter

3 ½ Oz Granulated sugar

3 Oz Currants

1 Each Egg

3 Tbsp. Milk

Instructions:

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt.

Rub in the butter.

Add the sugar and currants.

Add the egg and milk.

Roll out the dough and cut 3" x 1/4".

Cook on a griddle 4-5 mins on each side, sprinkle with sugar and allow to cool.

