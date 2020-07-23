Advertisement

Andrews man indicted on murder charge posts bail

Darian Sanchez.
Darian Sanchez.(Andrews County Jail)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews man who is indicted on a murder charge has now posted bail after his bond was reduced, the Andrews County News reports.

Darian Sanchez was arrested in February following the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Usbaldo Nunez.

According to Andrews County News, Sanchez’s bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000 in a recent district court hearing.

Sanchez then posted bail and has since been released from custody.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Midland man accused of attacking woman in convenience store

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A man in Midland has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk at a local convenience store.

Local

City of Midland reports its 30th and 31st COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Midland is reporting two COVID-19 related deaths.

Local

Food giveaway at Ector County Coliseum canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
A food giveaway that was scheduled to be held at the Ector County Coliseum has been canceled.

State

Texas hits new high in daily COVID-19 death count, at 197

Updated: 3 hours ago
State health officials say Texas has hit a new record high the number of daily coronavirus deaths.

Latest News

Local

Money with Mickey 7/23/2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
A cashless society might sound like something out of science fiction, but it’s already on its way.

Video

Money with Mickey 7/23/2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 17 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 17 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 18 hours ago

State

Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
A preliminary autopsy indicates a soldier whose body fishermen found at an area lake drowned.