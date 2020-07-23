Andrews man indicted on murder charge posts bail

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews man who is indicted on a murder charge has now posted bail after his bond was reduced, the Andrews County News reports.

Darian Sanchez was arrested in February following the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Usbaldo Nunez.

According to Andrews County News, Sanchez’s bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000 in a recent district court hearing.

Sanchez then posted bail and has since been released from custody.

