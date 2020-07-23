City of Midland reports its 30th and 31st COVID-19 related deaths

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is reporting two COVID-19 related deaths.

The 30th patient, a woman in her 70s, died on Wednesday.

She was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital.

The 31st patient, a man in his 60s, died on Thursday.

He was being treated at Medical Center Hospital.

On Wednesday the City of Midland reported 52 new COVID-19 cases. You can find the latest numbers here.

