City of Midland reports its 30th and 31st COVID-19 related deaths
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is reporting two COVID-19 related deaths.
The 30th patient, a woman in her 70s, died on Wednesday.
She was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital.
The 31st patient, a man in his 60s, died on Thursday.
He was being treated at Medical Center Hospital.
On Wednesday the City of Midland reported 52 new COVID-19 cases. You can find the latest numbers here.
