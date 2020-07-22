Advertisement

West Texas reacts to UIL delaying fall sports

On Tuesday, the UIL announced that it is postponing the start of fall sports for 6A and 5A high schools across the state.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, the UIL announced that it is postponing the start of fall sports for 6A and 5A high schools across the state. Currently those teams are still scheduled to play out a full season, and smaller schools in West Texas still have the green light to start football and volleyball practice on August 3.

The Permian Panthers, Odessa Bronchos, Lee Rebels, and Midland Bulldogs will all wait until September 7th to have their first practices.

Their opening football games can be played on September 24.

“Our seniors have been nervous for the announcement,” Lee Head Football Coach Clint Hartman said. “This gives them some hope. I talked with our quarterback today, Mikey [Serrano]. I said this is a great opportunity for us. We have a chance to play 10 games still.”

Volleyball teams at 6A and 5A schools will follow a similar schedule, as will marching bands at all levels.

“Obviously the health and welfare of our student athletes is first and foremost on their mind when they pushed things back,” Midland ISD Athletic Director Blake Feldt said. “But we’re excited about it. We think it’s a good schedule.”

Of course these schedules are subject to change, and there are still considerations to be made, like team travel.

“As of today, everyone on the bus will wear a mask,” Ector County ISD Athletic Director Bruce McCrary said. “Our buses will obviously be cleaned. Everyone that gets on the bus will use hand sanitizer before the get on, and we will seat one person per seat.”

“Our kids are doing well, wearing masks when we workout and things of that nature,” Hartman said. “Our kids are excited about playing, so it makes me happy.”

For those of you starving for some football, August 27 and 28 are the days to circle on the calendar. That’s when 1A through 4A teams can play their first games, if nothing changes.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UIL: Start of 6A & 5A football and volleyball postponed for several weeks

Updated: 13 hours ago
Football and volleyball for 6A and 5A schools in Texas will be starting later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Ector County ISD not selling season tickets for 2020 football season

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT
Ector County ISD has announced that it won’t be selling season tickets for the Odessa High Bronchos or the Permian Panthers this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ratliff Sports Complex Clear Bag Policy

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT

Sports

Patrick Mahomes lands 10-year extension with Chiefs

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
According to multiple sources with the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has finalized a contract extension that will keep him a Chief until 2031.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

MLB cancels Midland RockHounds season due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
Major League Baseball cancels Midland RockHounds 2020 season

Local

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
Baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Midland High alum Daviin Davis lives out his dream to play professional basketball

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
Midland High Alum Daviin Davis plays professional basketball overseas to fulfill lifelong dream.

Local

Odessa College furloughs women’s basketball program

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Lady Wranglers are being furloughed for the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Thursday.

Sports

UTPB Falcons football season opener v.s. Wayland Baptist University canceled

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
The University of Texas Permian Basin Football’s season opener against Wayland Baptist University has been canceled.