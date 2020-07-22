West Texas reacts to UIL delaying fall sports

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, the UIL announced that it is postponing the start of fall sports for 6A and 5A high schools across the state. Currently those teams are still scheduled to play out a full season, and smaller schools in West Texas still have the green light to start football and volleyball practice on August 3.

The Permian Panthers, Odessa Bronchos, Lee Rebels, and Midland Bulldogs will all wait until September 7th to have their first practices.

Their opening football games can be played on September 24.

“Our seniors have been nervous for the announcement,” Lee Head Football Coach Clint Hartman said. “This gives them some hope. I talked with our quarterback today, Mikey [Serrano]. I said this is a great opportunity for us. We have a chance to play 10 games still.”

Volleyball teams at 6A and 5A schools will follow a similar schedule, as will marching bands at all levels.

“Obviously the health and welfare of our student athletes is first and foremost on their mind when they pushed things back,” Midland ISD Athletic Director Blake Feldt said. “But we’re excited about it. We think it’s a good schedule.”

Of course these schedules are subject to change, and there are still considerations to be made, like team travel.

“As of today, everyone on the bus will wear a mask,” Ector County ISD Athletic Director Bruce McCrary said. “Our buses will obviously be cleaned. Everyone that gets on the bus will use hand sanitizer before the get on, and we will seat one person per seat.”

“Our kids are doing well, wearing masks when we workout and things of that nature,” Hartman said. “Our kids are excited about playing, so it makes me happy.”

For those of you starving for some football, August 27 and 28 are the days to circle on the calendar. That’s when 1A through 4A teams can play their first games, if nothing changes.

