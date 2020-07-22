Advertisement

TSA finds rifle, ammunition in checked bag at N.J. airport

The TSA says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.
The TSA says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.(TSA/CNN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.

According to the agency, the rifle was found as officers screened checked baggage at the Newark Liberty International airport.

It had with it a high-powered magazine and three other magazines, one of them fully loaded. Four boxes of hollow-point bullets and two boxes of rifle ammunition were also found.

According to the TSA, the weapon and ammunition had been “artfully concealed” in the lining of a suitcase.

The TSA alerted the Port Authority police.

They tracked down the passenger and his companion. They were arrested and the weapon was confiscated.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Police: 15 shot as gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
Fifteen people were shot, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side where at least one squad car was present, police said.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms, the Atlantic’s earliest ‘G'

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the earliest “G” in a record-setting hurricane season.

National Politics

US orders China to close its consulate in Houston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The U.S. said Wednesday that it has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information.”

National

Father accused of killing 10-year-old son in Indiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Investigators are searching for the remains of a 10-year-old boy who they say was murdered by his father.

National

Twitter says it’s cracking down on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twitter says it is cracking down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among supporters of President Donald Trump.

National

Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer
Kapler and several of his players knelt during the national anthem before their 6-2 exhibition victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Local

2.7 magnitude earthquake reported in eastern Ector County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in eastern Ector County, that’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey.