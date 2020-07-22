Tesla picks Texas site for second US vehicle assembly plant

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Tesla has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.

The company will build on a 2,100-acre tract in Travis County and will get more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district.

The new factory will build Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck pickup. It also will be a second U.S. factory for the Model Y small SUV.

The region that’s home to the University of Texas at Austin and tech companies such as Dell Inc., was a candidate all along.

But Tulsa, Oklahoma, showed up on the short list in mid-May.

Tesla doesn’t have a lot of time to get the factory running.

The company says on its website that the Cybertruck will be available starting late next year.