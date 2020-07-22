Advertisement

Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Fort Hood Tuesday identified a soldier found who was found dead last Friday in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake as Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla.
Fort Hood Tuesday identified a soldier found who was found dead last Friday in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake as Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla.(Fort Hood)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., who was found dead last Friday in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, evidently drowned, authorities said Wednesday.

Some fishermen in a boat found Morta’s body just after midnight Friday morning at the base of the lake’s dam.

“An autopsy was order by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin. Preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death to be consistent with a drowning, but at this time, a full autopsy report has not been completed or released by the medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas,” Bell County sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Morta joined the Army in September 2019 had had been assigned since Mayi to Fort Hood’s 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Morta’s death was the fourth involving a Fort Hood soldier in the past two months.

Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans was shot to death on May 18 along Fuller Lane just north of the western end of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

His burning Jeep was later found near the 2500 block of Jubilation Drive.

He was killed just days before his 28th birthday.

On June 19 investigators found the skeletal remains of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales during a K-9 search of a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.

He disappeared without a trace on Aug. 19, 2019.

He was first declared AWOL and later was added to the Army’s deserters list.

He has since been reinstated and posthumously promoted to private second class.

On June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains that were later identified as those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

According to court documents, another soldier who later killed himself as police approached beat her to death with a hammer.

He and his girlfriend, who remains in federal custody, later dismembered and tried to burn the remains, the documents say.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Crime

OPD: Guns stolen from vehicles are being used in drive-by shootings

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Odessa police are investigating a dangerous trend in crime involving stolen weapons.

State

‘She sacrificed for us’: Casket maker donates casket to Vanessa Guillen’s family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.

State

Undocumented immigrants behind on their rent are self-evicting across Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meena Venkataramanan and Juan Pablo Garnham
Without money to pay rent, facing pressures from landlords and afraid of courts, people without legal immigration status have limited options.

Latest News

Local

2.7 magnitude earthquake reported in eastern Ector County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in eastern Ector County, that’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Local

Ector County I.S.D. Trustees vote to appoint someone to fill vacant seat

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The E.C.I.S.D. Board of Trustees voted to approve the process of appointing someone to fill the Position 4 seat.

Local

Ector County I.S.D. releases Back to School plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Ector County I.S.D. had a long school board meeting with a very full agenda on Tuesday night.

State

Texas DPS commissions 77 new troopers at graduation ceremony

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 77 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from its A-2020 recruit class during a graduation ceremony held on Friday, July 17.

News

The Museum of the Big Bend reopens

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Museum of The Big Bend is back open.

News

UIL makes decision on fall sports

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
Football and volleyball for 6A and 5A schools in Texas will be starting later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.