Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., who was found dead last Friday in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, evidently drowned, authorities said Wednesday.

Some fishermen in a boat found Morta’s body just after midnight Friday morning at the base of the lake’s dam.

“An autopsy was order by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin. Preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death to be consistent with a drowning, but at this time, a full autopsy report has not been completed or released by the medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas,” Bell County sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Morta joined the Army in September 2019 had had been assigned since Mayi to Fort Hood’s 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Morta’s death was the fourth involving a Fort Hood soldier in the past two months.

Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans was shot to death on May 18 along Fuller Lane just north of the western end of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

His burning Jeep was later found near the 2500 block of Jubilation Drive.

He was killed just days before his 28th birthday.

On June 19 investigators found the skeletal remains of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales during a K-9 search of a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.

He disappeared without a trace on Aug. 19, 2019.

He was first declared AWOL and later was added to the Army’s deserters list.

He has since been reinstated and posthumously promoted to private second class.

On June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains that were later identified as those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

According to court documents, another soldier who later killed himself as police approached beat her to death with a hammer.

He and his girlfriend, who remains in federal custody, later dismembered and tried to burn the remains, the documents say.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.