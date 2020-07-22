Advertisement

Shooting in Midland injures one person, suspect arrested

Shooting happened in the 3900 block of Tumbleweed Trail
(KOSA)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on the 3900 block of Tumbleweed Trail.

The City of Midland confirms that one person was shot and one suspect was arrested.

Officials did not provide any other details about the shooting or the people involved.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

