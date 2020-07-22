OPD: Guns stolen from vehicles are being used in drive-by shootings

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a dangerous trend in crime involving stolen weapons.

According to the Odessa Police Department, there have been 48 cases of drive-by shootings recently. Arrests made in those cases involved juveniles who were in possession of stolen guns.

Odessa police Lieutenant Sherrie Carruth says these thefts could have been avoided if the owners of the guns kept their vehicles locked.

“It’s unlocked, exactly. There’s nothing to keep them from it. For the most part they don’t want to draw attention to themselves, they’re just trying to find an easy way to get in. If the doors locked we’re seeing in most of these videos they’re walking away,” said Lt. Carruth.

Lt. Carruth also says that if you own a gun you should take a picture of the serial number and keep it in your phone.

Some of the guns that police have recovered were never reported as missing.

