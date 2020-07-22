Midland Memorial Hospital holding plasma and blood drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital says it needs the public’s help to treat patients with COVID-19. In Tuesday morning’s Zoom press conference, the hospital announced that it will host a plasma and blood drive.

The drive will take place on Thursday and Friday at the hospital. Officials hope it will address their shortage of convalescent plasma.

The plasma is taken from recovered COVID patients, and used to treat those who currently have the virus.

“As we have large numbers of patients now in our community who have fully recovered, we believe there are a healthy number of donors out there who can help to replenish the supply of convalescent plasma,” MMH CEO Russell Meyers said. “That’s one of the therapies that has proven to be most effective in managing the sick patients that come into the hospital.”

To donate plasma, you must be recovered from the virus for 14 days, or have a positive antibody test result.

To register, visit the Vitalant website, or call at 877-258-4825.

