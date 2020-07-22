Ector County I.S.D. Trustees vote to appoint someone to fill vacant seat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the process of appointing someone to fill the vacant Position 4 seat.

The trustee position was left open after the sudden resignation of longtime Board Member Doyle Woodall on June 10th.

Woodall had come under fire just before his resignation for allegedly publishing racist and insensitive posts on his personal Facebook page.

But Woodall says that did not have anything to do with him leaving the position.

The E.C.I.S.D. board says they will now taking cover letters and resumes for that open seat and will interview candidates during next month’s board meeting.

