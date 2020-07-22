Ector County I.S.D. releases Back to School plan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Ector County I.S.D. had a long school board meeting with a very full agenda on Tuesday night, and many important topics were discussed that could impact you and your student.

Probably the item most talked about was the plan that was presented to the Trustees to start off the 2020-2021 school year on August 12th.

The full plan for the school year can be found by clicking here.

Here are a few bullet points from the plan that was laid out to the Board of Trustees.

All elementary and middle school students will have an option to go to school either in person, online or through a hybrid of both.

It is important to note that high school students in the district are the only ones that are not able to have a full week of in-person classroom time.

The district says that is due to spacing concerns. So, they will have to choose between either online or hybrid learning.

For the students who will learn at the high schools, they cannot go off-campus for lunch.

The district says that students will follow a rotating ‘A’ and ‘B’ schedule which will allow more students to attend face-to-face learning on campus.

Students who do not have any internet access at home will be allowed on campus five days a week.

Here is a timeline of the phases for on-campus students to return.

On August 12th, the first day of school, the only on-campus students who will be allowed are those with no internet access, students receiving special services, three-year-olds at early education centers, and children of E.C.I.S.D employees. Everyone else will report to online learning.

In phase two, starting on Tuesday, August 18th, students who are signed up for on-campus learning in Pre-k through 2nd grade can report to class.

This phase also includes 3rd graders at Noel and Travis Elementary School who signed up for on-campus learning. 6th grade and 9th graders are also to report for on-campus learning if that is what they have signed up for.

The district says that 3rd, 6th, and 9th graders will follow the ‘A' and ‘B' schedule. Everyone else will use remote learning.

Again, for information on the schedules, click here.

Phase three starts on August 24 and the final phase four will start on Friday, August 28.

Each phase will include more students to be allowed to attend on-campus learning.

Now for those students who will attend on-campus learning, there will be mask requirements to follow. Here is what they will entail.

For grades Pre-K through 3rd grade, those students are not required to wear a mask in class, but it will be recommended.

But the district also says that those students will have to wear them while moving to other parts of the campus.

As for older students, those in 4th grade and up along with all employees, masks will be required, other than when eating or when outside. Those exemptions will be like the Governor's current mask mandate rules.

Along with these mask requirements, the district says that they are implementing strict sanitizing and safety protocols on all campuses and on buses.

The full Back to School plan is available by clicking here!

