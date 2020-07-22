Advertisement

Chris Evans goes political without getting political

His new website is called A Starting Point
The “Captain America” star created the website as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Chris Evans is attracting lots of attention with his new political website A Starting Point.

The “Captain America” star created it as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.

“Even though politicians may not be an expert in every single field, they’re still the ones voting on policy,” Evans said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “They’re the ones affecting your life and I think the American people should know who those players are.”

The website allows politicians to answer basic questions about their policy positions.

Evans said each video clip is left unedited to let politicians give unfiltered views.

“In the film world when you show up … there’s an expectation,” the actor said. “I don’t think anyone expected much out of me in DC. So, when the expectation is low, that’s where I thrive.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

