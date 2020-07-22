Advertisement

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – When 14-year-old Isaiah Garcia stood over his mother at her funeral earlier this month, he thought it was the hardest thing he would do.

Two weeks later, his father died.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to my mom, or my dad now, and that's what hurts me the most right now," Isaiah said.

Naomi Esquivel, 39, died on July 2 from COVID-19, her mother Rita Marquez-Mendoza said.

Esquivel’s husband of 24 years, 44-year-old Carlos Garcia, attended her funeral with their sons, Isaiah and 11-year-old Nathan.

He was recovering from the coronavirus when he was hospitalized for kidney failure. On July 17, he was found unresponsive. Like Esquivel, who was hospitalized for only a day, the end came fast.

“He had just spoke to his son at 11 o’clock. They pronounced him dead at 12:24,” said Jacob Mendoza, Esquivel’s younger brother.

Both parents, who each had underlying health conditions, were alone when they died – the reality of COVID-19, which weighs on Esquivel’s mother.

"Dying now is more tragic than it was before because you die alone, you die alone without your family members," Marquez-Mendoza said.

Jacob Mendoza, a father of four himself, will now raise his nephews.

"I love them with all my heart, and I know that this is what their parents would have wanted, was for me to take them in," he said.

It’s a great responsibility the boys appreciate.

“At least since [my father] passed, at least we got to be with our family,” Isaiah said. “We didn’t have to go to an orphanage or anything, because I’d rather be here than anywhere else right now.”

The entire family is trying to process the unimaginable loss.

“We have no words to describe it … no words,” Marquez-Mendoza said. “We’re Christian people and we accept the will of God, and we know that if this was his will, that he’s going to guide us through it.”

Friends and family have supported a GoFundMe page to cover the boys’ living expenses. It had an original goal of $5,000, but it’s already raised more than $18,000.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTRK and CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus — and that’s OK with the vast majority of Americans.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 17 minutes ago

National Politics

Ocasio-Cortez rejects GOP colleague’s apology in verbal spat

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
Rep. Ted Yoho made his remarks on the House floor a day after freshman New York lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said he'd angrily harangued her outside the Capitol.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A private contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days.

Latest News

National Politics

Rep. Ted Yoho apologizes

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Republican Rep. Ted Yoho apologizes Wednesday over a confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but hedges on alleged use of profanity.

Crime

OPD: Guns stolen from vehicles are being used in drive-by shootings

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Odessa police are investigating a dangerous trend in crime involving stolen weapons.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

National

Police: Shooting outside Chicago funeral home was gang-related

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
The eruption of gunfire outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side that left 15 people wounded was part of an ongoing conflict involving the gang of a young man being mourned and a rival gang, police said Wednesday.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Florida man smears blood on windows, doors of storefronts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cameras outside of an Ace Hardware show the man smear blood from an apparent cut all over the glass doors and handle.

National

Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers over mold concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hostess is recalling several batches of its Raspberry Zingers amid concerns that the sweet treats may grow mold before the best-by date.