2.7 magnitude earthquake reported in eastern Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in eastern Ector County, that’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at 6:31 a.m. near Faudree and Yukon. This is the same area as three other earthquakes within the last week; the strongest being a 3.0 magnitude earthquake on July 18.

The CBS7 team also reported feeling a rumble at the news station located at Music City Mall in Odessa.

