Advertisement

2.7 magnitude earthquake reported in eastern Ector County

The earthquake happened at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday morning
(WTOK)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in eastern Ector County, that’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at 6:31 a.m. near Faudree and Yukon. This is the same area as three other earthquakes within the last week; the strongest being a 3.0 magnitude earthquake on July 18.

The CBS7 team also reported feeling a rumble at the news station located at Music City Mall in Odessa.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ector County I.S.D. Trustees vote to appoint someone to fill vacant seat

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The E.C.I.S.D. Board of Trustees voted to approve the process of appointing someone to fill the Position 4 seat.

Local

Ector County I.S.D. releases Back to School plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Ector County I.S.D. had a long school board meeting with a very full agenda on Tuesday night.

Sports

West Texas reacts to UIL delaying fall sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
On Tuesday, the UIL announced that it is postponing the start of fall sports for 6A and 5A high schools across the state.

State

Texas DPS commissions 77 new troopers at graduation ceremony

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 77 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from its A-2020 recruit class during a graduation ceremony held on Friday, July 17.

Latest News

News

The Museum of the Big Bend reopens

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Museum of The Big Bend is back open.

News

UIL makes decision on fall sports

Updated: 20 hours ago
Football and volleyball for 6A and 5A schools in Texas will be starting later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 23 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Sports

UIL: Start of 6A & 5A football and volleyball postponed for several weeks

Updated: 23 hours ago
Football and volleyball for 6A and 5A schools in Texas will be starting later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Coronavirus kills another 1,000 in Texas in just 10 days

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
|
By Sarah R. Champagne
fter the first COVID-19 death in Texas — a 97-year-old man in Matagorda County who died March 15 — it took 53 days before the state reached 1,000 deaths. On Monday, Texas reached 4,020 deaths only 10 days after crossing the 3,000 threshold.

Local

Man in his 100s dies of COVID-19 in Midland

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
The City of Midland is reporting its 29th COVID-19 related death.