Advertisement

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The indictment, which officials expected to discuss at a news conference, says the hackers in recent months had researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of companies publicly known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments.

The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who federal prosecutors say stole information that they knew would be of interest to the Chinese government.

There was no immediate indication from the indictment that the hackers had successfully obtained any COVID-19 research, despite efforts to snoop on the companies.

The case was filed earlier this month in federal court in Washington state and was unsealed on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

Sports

UIL: Start of 6A & 5A football and volleyball postponed for several weeks

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Football and volleyball for 6A and 5A schools in Texas will be starting later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Mother of CHOP victim files claim against city

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Mom whose son was killed in the former CHOP zone files a wrongful death claim against Seattle.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

Latest News

National

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Forward
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

National

Second woman to have uterus donation and carry her own child gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

National Politics

Esper says US considering troop ‘adjustments’ in South Korea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
The Pentagon is considering “adjustments” to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer mandating masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks at stores.

State

Coronavirus kills another 1,000 in Texas in just 10 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah R. Champagne
fter the first COVID-19 death in Texas — a 97-year-old man in Matagorda County who died March 15 — it took 53 days before the state reached 1,000 deaths. On Monday, Texas reached 4,020 deaths only 10 days after crossing the 3,000 threshold.

National

Groomer charged after 4 lb. dog suffers deadly injuries

Updated: 1 hours ago
A woman revealed the details Monday night of what happened when a groomer returned her once-healthy dog with new and severe injuries, leading the dog to be euthanized.