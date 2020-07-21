Advertisement

UIL: Start of 6A & 5A football and volleyball postponed for several weeks

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Football and volleyball for 6A and 5A schools in Texas will be starting later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UIL announced Tuesday that the first day of practice for 6A and 5A football and volleyball teams will be September 7 instead of August 3.

5A and 6A volleyball teams won’t play their first games until September 14. Football teams will have to wait until September 24.

The state championships for 5A and 6A football would be held in January.

“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”

Schools that are 4A and below won’t see a change to their schedules.

You can find more information on the updated schedule here.

