Advertisement

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) -- A Seattle mother has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, blaming them for her son’s death after they allowed the former Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHOP) zone to exist.

Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away. He was gunned down in the zone in June.

“And I believe the city let me down, they let my son down, they let the community down,” Donnitta Sinclair said. “And they need to be responsible.”

Attorney Mark Lindquist says the city created a dangerous environment by allowing the zone to flourish.

“The city abandoned this area. And number two: the city had no safety plan in place for this abandoned area,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist referred to the police abandoning the east precinct for weeks. He also accused officers and firefighters of standing by and refusing to assist Lorenzo Sinclair.

“One day this is a block party, the next day its so dangerous you can’t send in medics,” said Lindquist. “I mean, which is it?”

With all the barricades and protesters, first responders struggled to get into the area and assist Lorenzo Sinclair. Instead, volunteers rushed him to the hospital where he late died.

“I felt like he was alone,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

No has been arrested in his death.

Donnitta Sinclair plans to sue the state of Washington, King County and Seattle. She says she is seeking financial damages but hopes this legal action prevents something like this from happening again.

“I am hoping the city takes responsibility,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

City officials have not released any response yet to Donnitta Sinclair’s claim.

Copyright 2020 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Federal presence in Portland gives protests momentum

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

National Politics

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Updated: 26 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

Coronavirus

For-profit colleges received $1B in federal aid

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Rose Wagner, Megan Luther, and Lee Zurik
For-profit colleges received more than $1 billion from the CARES Act, money that was intended to help at-need institutions and students. Some of these schools are owned by billion-dollar companies, while community colleges received proportionally less support.

State

Texas DPS commissions 77 new troopers at graduation ceremony

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 77 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from its A-2020 recruit class during a graduation ceremony held on Friday, July 17.

National Politics

Trump aims to bar those in US illegally from reapportionment

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Latest News

National

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
The House's No. 2 Democratic leader is demanding an apology from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

National

Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses Florida's COVID-19 surge, Congressional proposals

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts cause confusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

News

The Museum of the Big Bend reopens

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Museum of The Big Bend is back open.