Local lawyers say divorces are on the rise during pandemic

Restraining orders and family violence cases have also increased, according to attorneys
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While many businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, local family lawyers are seeing more work than usual.

Brent Morgan of The Morgan Law Office says June and July are typically their slowest months, but this year has seen a 25% increase in divorce cases,

“They’re fighting over what they’re going to do with the kids in the fall for the school year,” he said. “They’re fighting over finances and what to be spending money on, what needs to be paid. They come in and they tell me about a fight, and it just seems very small, but to them it’s a big deal and it’s kind of the last straw.”

On a positive note, Morgan said he’s also seen an increase in the number of people putting their divorce plans on hold.

“Clients that stop a divorce, usually I have about one every other month,” he said. “I’ve had three this month so far, of people that have hired me and that said ‘Hey we’re going to try and reconcile again’.”

Other lawyers agree that unless you or someone else is in danger, it’s best to work things out.

“I tell people all the time that I practice divorce law, but I’m not a proponent of divorce,” Christina Jimenez of the Jimenez Law Firm said. “You have to work on your marriage. You have to focus on one another, especially right now. If ever there was a time to give a little grace to your spouse, this is the time.”

However, Jimenez wanted people to know that it’s more than just divorce cases that are on the rise.

“Unfortunately what we’re seeing a lot of is protective order cases,” she said. “There has been a significant increase in family violence. Emotional abuse, physical abuse of children and of spouses. So I think that’s the thing that’s most alarming to the bar and to the courts at this time.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233, or you can visit the website here.

