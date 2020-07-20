Advertisement

Winn-Dixie to require masks in stores

Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.
Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.(AP/Edward Kerns II/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(Gray News) - Winn-Dixie is the latest retailer to follow the trend of requiring masks in its grocery stores.

“The majority of our stores are under either a local or state government mandate, and given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease,” Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government affairs for Southeastern Grocers, wrote in an email.

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Winn-Dixie.

In an email sent over the weekend, Caldwell said mask mandates are a “highly charged issue” and Winn-Dixie would not “want to put our associates in a position to navigate interpersonal conflict or prohibit customers from shopping in our stores,” the Washington Post reported.

Walmart, Target, Kroger and CVS are among other major retailers requiring both customers and employees to wear masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

