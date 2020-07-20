Advertisement

West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

But whether the rapper and fashion designer is actually seeking the nation's highest office remains a question.

West said Sunday before a crowd of several hundred in North Charleston, South Carolina, that Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.

Tubman, among the most respected figures in American history, escaped slavery, helped enslaved Black men and women travel north to freedom on the Underground Railroad and fought for the Union during the Civil War. She later became a supporter of women’s suffrage.

Despite Sunday's event, West failed to qualify as a candidate for the South Carolina ballot. According to State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire, neither West nor a campaign representative handed in 10,000 signatures by noon Monday, as required by state law to appear as a petition candidate.

“There was no petition at all,” Whitmire said, of any correspondence from the campaign.

Emails to an address purportedly for West's campaign were not returned as of Monday afternoon.

West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several other states, as well, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

The entertainer, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4. He said he is no longer a supporter of President Donald Trump's.

Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his head, West on Sunday said that while he believes abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could help discourage the practice, saying that his own father had wanted to abort him.

“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” he said as an example, adding, “I don’t have the funding for it. But I have the platform to share the idea.”

Speaking without a microphone, West became tearful at one point while talking about his mother, who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007. He also decried the lack of minority representation on corporate boards and in sports team ownership, threatening to end his deal with Adidas and Gap if not named to their corporate boards.

“Risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas,” West said. “I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today, or I walk away.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

ACLU, lawyers sue to free ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Larry Neumeister
Cohen was furloughed in May as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons. He had served only a year of his three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

National

Babysitter charged with murder of missing 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms the toddler was killed. They believe the murder happened well before he was reported missing.

National

As Philadelphia police search for toddler's remains, babysitter charged with murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms the 2-year-old boy was killed. They believe the murder happened well before he was reported missing.

National

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

National

UPDATE: Governor says he would likely pardon the St. Louis couple charged for pulling, waving guns at protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, Congress square off over virus aid as crisis worsens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

Local

Man in his 100s dies of COVID-19 in Midland

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Midland is reporting its 29th COVID-19 related death.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National Politics

Biden, lawmakers warn of foreign interference in election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he is putting Russia and other foreign governments “on notice” that he will act aggressively as president to counter any interference in U.S. elections.

Coronavirus

America is passing another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
America is passing another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic as doctors battling cases in the new epicenter of the outbreak liken their situation to a "FEMA-level disaster."

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.