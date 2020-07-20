Advertisement

Stirring in the oil patch, Chevron buys Noble for $5 billion

FILE - This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo the logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron Corp. says it will acquire Noble Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $5 billion. The San Ramon, California-based Chevron has been shopping for an acquisition for months as oil prices have tanked due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo the logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron Corp. says it will acquire Noble Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $5 billion. The San Ramon, California-based Chevron has been shopping for an acquisition for months as oil prices have tanked due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(Richard Drew | AP)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the energy sector.

Chevron has been shopping for assets since last year and with crude prices down more than 30% this year, it jumped Monday with its all-stock offering for the independent Houston oil and gas driller.

Energy companies had been taking on enormous debt even before the pandemic with energy prices bouncing all over the place, and Noble is no exception.

The total enterprise value of the deal is $13 billion, with Chevron assuming Noble’s debt. 

Latest News

Local

Man in his 100s dies of COVID-19 in Midland

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Midland is reporting its 29th COVID-19 related death.

Local

DPS trooper okay following rollover crash in Odessa

Updated: 8 hours ago
Authorities are investigating a crash involving a DPS trooper on Monday afternoon.

Crime

Authorities searching for Midland man who escaped from law enforcement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jay Hendricks
The search is on for a Midland man who escaped from law enforcement and is now on the run.

Local

Chick-fil-A donates 75 free meals for a year to MCHS staff

Updated: 11 hours ago
Chick-fil-A is looking to thank local healthcare workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Local medical center seeing high volume of patients wanting COVID-19 tests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Patsy Casas
More and more West Texans are looking to get tested for the coronavirus.

News

Long lines for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 15 hours ago
More and more West Texans are looking to get tested for the coronavirus.

State

Texas faces a looming $4.6 billion deficit, comptroller projects

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cassandra Pollock
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar delivered bleak but unsurprising news Monday: Because of the economic fallout triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the amount of general revenue available for the state’s current two-year budget is projected to be roughly $11.5 billion less than originally estimated.

State

Texas attorney general says religious private schools “need not comply” with local health orders to close

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Reese Oxner
While local health officials have the authority to keep school districts closed for in-person instruction through the fall, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a letter to schools Friday that private religious schools are free to decide for themselves whether to reopen.

Local

Reported meteor fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
Reported meteor fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Local

Russian rocket said to have caused fireball over West Texas

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Did you see the brilliant celestial show that was put on early Saturday morning?