Local medical center seeing high volume of patients wanting COVID-19 tests

By Patsy Casas
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More and more West Texans are looking to get tested for the coronavirus.

The SignatureCare Emergency Center in Odessa is just one of many locations seeing a high volume of patients seeking tests.

Dr. Hashibul Hannan tells CBS7 that they are seeing longer lines at the clinic.

According to Dr. Hannan, the clinic used to see around 25 patients a day. Now they’re helping around 150 total including drive-thru tests and clinical visits.

He believes the long lines are due to residents requesting COVID-19 tests without knowing if they were exposed to the virus. He also says that the clinic has fewer doctors and nurses on hand because some have come down with COVID-19.

Dr. Hannan believes there aren’t enough test sites locally.

According to Dr. Hannan, for every five patients tested at the clinic one is positive.

Dr. Hannan is asking the community to not get tested for the virus if they haven’t been confirmed to have been exposed to it or show symptoms.

