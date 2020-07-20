High school student opens teen-run snow cone shop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, employees all over Odessa have had to look elsewhere for work.

But one Odessa high schooler found a sweet setup to make sure teenagers don’t get iced out of our economy.

Emmanuel Garcia said when the coronavirus put pressure on businesses all over the city teenagers were first on the chopping block, either losing a lot of their work hours or worse.

“Some of the kids that they laid off, they’re the ones that are bringing in income for their family, paying the bills, y’know?” Garcia said. “Some of them just live on their own. And the. I thought that was kind of unfair.”

What’s that saying about what to do when life gives you lemons?

Make snow cones, right?

This weekend, Garcia opened up Dino Sweets, a drive thru serving up snow cones, smoothies and other cold treats.

The sweetest part, no, not the giant dinosaur welcoming customers outside, but the fact that it’s all run by teenagers.

“Honestly, I was just really proud of him,” Dino Sweets Employee Sohila Abdellatif. “I thought it was such a cool idea, especially cause we’re so young. Well we’re not that young, but y’know. And I thought it was a really cool idea. He already had all those ideas as to go with it.”

Garcia just opened up shop this week and says he wanted to fill his whole staff with other teens because he understands it’s not easy for them to compete for work right now.

“Once the quarantine happened and everyone was let go, we were just at home for a little bit so of course it took me a little bit to find a job,” Abdellatif said.

That’s the story Garcia said many of his employees share since because at their age they don’t have much work experience.

So, Dino Sweets is giving them a taste of customer service.

“And then I think it also gives them an advantage with safety at some point because they are working during this pandemic and making sure we’re following regulations and that we’re being clean about it,” Garcia said. “So, then I think it would help them.”

I guess sometimes modern problems require prehistoric solutions.

