DPS trooper okay following rollover crash in Odessa

A DPS trooper was involved in a crash in Odessa on Monday.
A DPS trooper was involved in a crash in Odessa on Monday.(Photo: Chris Brown))
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to DPS, the trooper involved in Monday’s crash was treated for minor injuries before being released from the hospital.

The other driver involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

___

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a DPS trooper on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Yukon Road and West County Road.

The DPS vehicle was flipped upside down.

DPS officials could only confirm to CBS7 that one of their vehicles was involved in an accident.

No other details are available at this time.

