DPS trooper okay following rollover crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to DPS, the trooper involved in Monday’s crash was treated for minor injuries before being released from the hospital.

The other driver involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

___

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a DPS trooper on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Yukon Road and West County Road.

The DPS vehicle was flipped upside down.

DPS officials could only confirm to CBS7 that one of their vehicles was involved in an accident.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.