Chick-fil-A donates 75 free meals for a year to MCHS staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chick-fil-A is looking to thank local healthcare workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday the new Chick-fil-A location on Faudree donated 75 free meals for a year to Medical Center Health System.
According to MCHS, the meals were divided among employees in its COVID units, the respiratory unit, housekeeping and engineering.
New Chick-fil-A locations normally give 100 free meals for a year to their first 100 customers.
