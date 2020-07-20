Chick-fil-A donates 75 free meals for a year to MCHS staff

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chick-fil-A is looking to thank local healthcare workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday the new Chick-fil-A location on Faudree donated 75 free meals for a year to Medical Center Health System.

According to MCHS, the meals were divided among employees in its COVID units, the respiratory unit, housekeeping and engineering.

New Chick-fil-A locations normally give 100 free meals for a year to their first 100 customers.

