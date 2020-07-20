Authorities searching for Midland man who escaped from law enforcement

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The search is on for a Midland man who escaped from law enforcement and is now on the run.

Lucio Daniel Ramirez, 23, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Supervised Release Violation Original Charge Smuggling Aliens.

Ramirez is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen near Walcott and Terrell in Midland on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477.

**PLEASE SHARE** EARN A CASH REWARD CALL 694-TIPS or use mobile app P3 TIPS Do you know the whereabouts of Lucio... Posted by Midland Crime Stoppers on Monday, July 20, 2020

