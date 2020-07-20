Advertisement

Authorities searching for Midland man who escaped from law enforcement

Lucio Ramirez, 23.
Lucio Ramirez, 23.(Midland Crime Stoppers)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The search is on for a Midland man who escaped from law enforcement and is now on the run.

Lucio Daniel Ramirez, 23, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Supervised Release Violation Original Charge Smuggling Aliens.

Ramirez is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen near Walcott and Terrell in Midland on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477.

