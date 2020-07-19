The Museum of the Big Bend reopens

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -

The Museum of The Big Bend is back open.

Located on the Sul Ross State University campus in Alpine, the museum re-opened its doors this week.

It has two exhibits on display, along with new safety practices in place.

“I feel very confident about reopening The Museum of The Big Bend,” Mary Bones, the museum director said. “We closed on March 13th and this gave staff time to really think about how we can prepare to re-open. We’ve done a deep cleaning of the museum, and for our visitors who come into the museum we provide hand sanitizing stations and we have these wonderful disposable mask.”

Current exhibits include: “Cow Hands,” black and white photography of working cowboys by Jerry Goodale, and the “34th Annual Trappings of Texas” - featuring over 50 artists showcasing contemporary Western art and custom cowboy gear.

The Museum of The Big Bend’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

