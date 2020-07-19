Protest for Vanessa Guillen held in Midland, justice demanded for slain soldier

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

It’s been more than two weeks since Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen was found dead in Killeen months after she went missing.

Saturday afternoon, a protest was held in Midland to honor her and demand justice in the wake of her death.

When Jessica Baeza found out how Guillen was brutally murdered, she knew she had to do something.

“She was one of our soldiers,” Baeza said. “She was fighting for our country. She went out there because she wanted to, so they said she’s always wanted to join the army. She’s always wanted to be a part of the army. How could you just do something like that to someone?”

That’s the question on the minds of the dozens of people who came out for the Midland Stands with Vanessa Guillen protest and cruise.

They’re all united to bring more awareness to the Guillen case in hopes that a congressional investigation will be launched.

Weeks ago, Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, who suspected in the murder, killed himself when authorities tried to question him, and Cecily Aguilar was arrested and charged for tampering with evidence.

Baeza said she feels there’s more to uncover so she wants to make sure this case isn’t forgotten.

“Vanessa’s not laid to rest until she has her answers,” Baeza said. “Until her family has her answers. So, that’s what we’re out here for and also for all those other soldiers who were murdered in that base, sexually harassed, sexually assaulted.”

Tristan Kirby, who rode with the cruise, said he wants to see more peaceful protests like this because he feels too often service men and women are taken for granted.

“We look at it and we think ‘Oh all they do is go overseas and all they do as far as law enforcement goes is, they drive around and give us tickets,’” he said. “But they’re doing so much more than that. They’re enforcing, they’re giving us our freedoms.”

He said Vanessa Guillen, like so many others, has given so much while fighting for our country, so now it’s time for everyone else to fight for her.

“I really hope there is a change that happens, and I am proud to be part of that with such a great community,” Kirby said. “And yeah, I do think it will make a difference.”

