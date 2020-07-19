Fundraiser held to benefit out-of-work Odessa bar owners

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Times have been hard for bar owners now facing their second round of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

So, the Odessa Area Pool Players League put together a large fundraiser Saturday afternoon to help out 16 of those closed bars throughout the city.

They set up a raffle and auction, sold food and also hosted a car show and car wash earlier in the day.

Event organizers hope to generate about $16,000 to divide between all those bars. So far we don’t know how close they are to that goal, but right now we do know anything helps.

“Well I think it’s going to help some of them keep, go ahead and keep the doors open,” Missy Huckaby said. “I mean, pay the electric bill, pay the water bill, their rent, things like that. It’s going to have a tremendous impact.”

The fundraiser will continue Sunday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.