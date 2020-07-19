Advertisement

Fundraiser held to benefit out-of-work Odessa bar owners

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Times have been hard for bar owners now facing their second round of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

So, the Odessa Area Pool Players League put together a large fundraiser Saturday afternoon to help out 16 of those closed bars throughout the city.

They set up a raffle and auction, sold food and also hosted a car show and car wash earlier in the day.

Event organizers hope to generate about $16,000 to divide between all those bars. So far we don’t know how close they are to that goal, but right now we do know anything helps.

“Well I think it’s going to help some of them keep, go ahead and keep the doors open,” Missy Huckaby said. “I mean, pay the electric bill, pay the water bill, their rent, things like that. It’s going to have a tremendous impact.”

The fundraiser will continue Sunday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas attorney general says religious private schools “need not comply” with local health orders to close

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Reese Oxner
While local health officials have the authority to keep school districts closed for in-person instruction through the fall, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a letter to schools Friday that private religious schools are free to decide for themselves whether to reopen.

Local

The Museum of the Big Bend reopens

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The Museum of The Big Bend’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Local

Protest for Vanessa Guillen held in Midland, justice demanded for slain soldier

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The protest and cruise was meant to bring attention to Guillen's murder case, which is still surrounded by mystery.

Local

Reported meteor fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
Reported meteor fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Latest News

Local

3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Ector County

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Another earthquake has shaken parts of Odessa and Ector County.

Local

Russian rocket said to have caused fireball over West Texas

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Did you see the brilliant celestial show that was put on early Saturday morning?

News

Reported meteor fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
|
Viewers share their perspective of the celestial show that was put on Saturday morning

Local

Tell Me Something Good: Big Spring diner feeds less fortunate

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
The Mayo Sauce Family Diner has a wall full of hundreds of post-it notes. Each one represents a meal, paid for by a customer to feed a homeless person of someone who couldn’t afford one.

Crime

OPD: Thieves blending in to steal heavy machinery from worksites

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Odessa Police say that 21 pieces of heavy machinery have been stolen from worksites since February. They say suspects wear uniforms or outfits to look like workers.

State

Trump administration waives federal regulations to expedite border construction in Rio Grande Valley

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
|
By Julián Aguilar
The Trump administration said Friday that it is waiving several environmental regulations in order to proceed with border-security projects in South Texas.