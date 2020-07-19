Advertisement

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

By Geir Moulson
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has found fresh legs around the world, as confirmed deaths pass 600,000 and countries from the U.S. to South Africa to India struggle to contain a surge of new infections. Hong Kong issued tougher new rules on wearing face masks, Spain closed overcrowded beaches and Germany reported another outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

Pope Francis said "the pandemic is showing no sign of stopping" and urged compassion for those whose suffering during the outbreak has been worsened by conflicts.

The World Health Organization said that 259,848 new infections were reported Saturday, its highest one-day tally yet.

While the U.S. leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases, or around half of all those confirmed on the continent. Its struggles are a sign of trouble to come for nations with even fewer health care resources.

India, which has now confirmed more than 1 million infections, on Sunday reported a 24-hour record of 38,902 new cases.

In Europe, where infections are far below their peak but local outbreaks are causing concern, leaders of the 27-nation European Union haggled for a third day in Brussels over a proposed 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there is "a lot of good will, but there are also a lot of positions" in the talks, which have have laid bare divisions about how the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, such as Italy and Spain, should be helped. She said the talks, which were initially scheduled to end on Saturday, could still end without a deal.

As scientists around the world race to find a vaccine to halt the pandemic, Russia's ambassador to Britain on Sunday rejected allegations by the United States, Britain and China that his country's intelligence services have sought to steal information about vaccine efforts.

"I don't believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it," Ambassador Andrei Kelin said when asked in a BBC interview about the allegations. "I learned about their (the hackers') existence from British media. In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible."

Confirmed global virus deaths risen to nearly 603,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The United States tops the list with over 140,000, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil. Europe as a continent has seen about 200,000 deaths.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, with 3.7 million in the United States and more than 2 million in Brazil. Experts believe the pandemic's true toll around the world is much higher because of testing shortages and data collection issues.

Infections have been soaring in U.S. states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, with many blaming a haphazard, partisan approach to lifting lockdowns as well as the resistance of some Americans to wearing masks. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday that the situation was so dire in his California city that authorities were considering a new stay-at-home order.

Even where the situation has been largely brought under control, new outbreaks are prompting the return of restrictions.

Following a recent surge in cases, Hong Kong made the wearing of masks mandatory in all public places and told non-essential civil servants to work from home. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the situation in the Asian financial hub is "really critical" and that she sees "no sign" that it's under control.

Police in Barcelona have limited access to some of the city's beloved beaches because sunbathers were ignoring social distancing regulations amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Authorities in Amsterdam urged people not to visit the city's famous red light district and have closed off some of the historic district's narrow streets because they are too busy.

Slaughterhouses also have featured in outbreaks in the U.S., Germany and elsewhere. Authorities in northwestern Germany's Vechta county said 66 workers at a chicken slaughterhouse tested positive, though most appeared to have been infected in their free time. An earlier outbreak at a slaughterhouse in western Germany infected over 1,400 and prompted a partial lockdown.

Cases in the Australian state of Victoria rose again Sunday, prompting a move to make masks mandatory in metropolitan Melbourne and the nearby district of Mitchell for people who leave their homes for exercise or to purchase essential goods.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said those who fail to wear a mask will be fined 200 Australian dollars ($140).

"There's no vaccine to this wildly infectious virus and it's a simple thing, but it's about changing habits, it's about becoming a simple part of your routine," Andrews said.

Speaking on Sunday from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for an immediate worldwide cease-fire that he said "will permit the peace and security indispensable to supplying the necessary humanitarian assistance."

___

Moulson contributed from Berlin. Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas attorney general says religious private schools “need not comply” with local health orders to close

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Reese Oxner
While local health officials have the authority to keep school districts closed for in-person instruction through the fall, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a letter to schools Friday that private religious schools are free to decide for themselves whether to reopen.

National

Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

National

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

Updated: 1 hour ago
Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

National Politics

US appeals court overrules Texas GOP’s in-person convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
A federal appeals court has overruled a judge’s decision allowing the Texas Republican Party to hold an in-person convention in Houston, marking a big win for the nation’s fourth-largest city in an ongoing battle with the state GOP.

Latest News

National

Las Vegas man accused of goading homeless man into fatal stunt for $6

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police say the suspect continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes after the victim suffered a neck injury that turned out to be fatal.

National

Man arrested after livestream stunt that led to death of homeless man in Las Vegas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police say the suspect continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes after the victim suffered a neck injury that turned out to be fatal.

National

Police call Portland protest a riot as fires set, fences moved

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened daily in Portland since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25.

Coronavirus

Ky. couple put on house arrest after not signing COVID-19 self-isolation order

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Faith King, WAVE Staff
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

National

Ky. couple plans legal action over house arrest after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

National

Dress rehearsal: MLB holds first COVID-era exhibitions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
Exhibition games in Washington, New York and Pittsburgh on Saturday gave Major League Baseball its first look at coronavirus-era games — fake crowd noise and all.