Tell Me Something Good: Big Spring diner feeds less fortunate

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring diner is doing what it can to feed the less fortunate in its community.

The Mayo Sauce Family Diner has a wall full of hundreds of post-it notes. Each one represents a meal, paid for by a customer to feed a homeless person or someone who couldn’t afford one.

Encouraging messages are written on the notes and given to the people receiving meals. They then write a thank you note on the back, and it goes up on the wall.

“Sometimes it’s tearful,” Co-Owner Brandi Mayo said. “It’s amazing how appreciative somebody can be just for a meal.”

Mayo said Rhonda Sanders is a regular at the diner, and the first customer to pay for a post-it on the wall.

“My husband I came in, we were some of the first customers,” Sanders said. “We saw that they were doing that, and so we put two up there. It’s amazing to me that so many people want to give to others. It’s awesome.”

The family-owned diner has been open for about three years, and encourages anyone who’s hungry to stop by.

