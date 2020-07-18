3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Another earthquake has shaken parts of Odessa and Ector County.

The latest earthquake was a 3.0 magnitude earthquake that was centered inside the city limits of Odessa.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered near 52nd street and E Loop 338. You can see it on their map, click here.

There were many reports of shaking, rumbling, or even hearing a boom.

No damage has been reported.

This follows another earthquake that happened on Wednesday night in Ector County. That one was registered as a 2.5 magnitude earthquake.

