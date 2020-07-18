3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Ector County
It happened at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
Another earthquake has shaken parts of Odessa and Ector County.
The latest earthquake was a 3.0 magnitude earthquake that was centered inside the city limits of Odessa.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered near 52nd street and E Loop 338. You can see it on their map, click here.
There were many reports of shaking, rumbling, or even hearing a boom.
No damage has been reported.
This follows another earthquake that happened on Wednesday night in Ector County. That one was registered as a 2.5 magnitude earthquake.
