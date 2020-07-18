Advertisement

3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Ector County

It happened at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning
(WAGM)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Another earthquake has shaken parts of Odessa and Ector County.

The latest earthquake was a 3.0 magnitude earthquake that was centered inside the city limits of Odessa.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered near 52nd street and E Loop 338. You can see it on their map, click here.

There were many reports of shaking, rumbling, or even hearing a boom.

No damage has been reported.

This follows another earthquake that happened on Wednesday night in Ector County. That one was registered as a 2.5 magnitude earthquake.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tour the new Washington News Bureau

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Local

Reported meteor fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Updated: 7 hours ago
Reported meteor fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Local

Reported fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Did you see the brilliant celestial show that was put on early Saturday morning?

News

Reported meteor fireball streaks across the Permian Basin sky

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Viewers share their perspective of the celestial show that was put on Saturday morning

Latest News

Local

Tell Me Something Good: Big Spring diner feeds less fortunate

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Mayo Sauce Family Diner has a wall full of hundreds of post-it notes. Each one represents a meal, paid for by a customer to feed a homeless person of someone who couldn’t afford one.

Crime

OPD: Thieves blending in to steal heavy machinery from worksites

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Odessa Police say that 21 pieces of heavy machinery have been stolen from worksites since February. They say suspects wear uniforms or outfits to look like workers.

State

Trump administration waives federal regulations to expedite border construction in Rio Grande Valley

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Julián Aguilar
The Trump administration said Friday that it is waiving several environmental regulations in order to proceed with border-security projects in South Texas.

Local

Midlander recognized for losing over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By Chase Cochran
Midlander Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss; an achievement many years in the making.

News

Midlander loses over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss

Local

25th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 25th COVID-19 related death.