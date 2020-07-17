Texas Parks and Wildlife builds fish habitat at Comanche Trail Park

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has finished building a fish habitat enhancement at Comanche Trail Park.

According to the TPWD, 50 structures were built in the lake for the habitat. This will allow for enhanced angler catch rates.

The department build shallow water structures near the bank fishing areas and larger structures in the deeper water that can be used by anglers in kayaks.

The City of Big Spring and the Big Spring Area Community Foundation helped to fund the project.

