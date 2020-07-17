Advertisement

TEA: School systems may limit on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school

(CBS7 File Photo)
(CBS7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Education Agency has released new guidelines for schools across the state as the school year approaches.

The TEA states that school systems can temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school.

After that, the school systems can choose to continue limiting on-campus instruction for another four weeks. The school system would need to make a board-approved request to the TEA to make this happen.

You can read the full release below:

Last week, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released public health planning guidance for the 2020-21 academic year in order to well prepare students, teachers, and staff to safely return to school campuses for daily, in-person instruction. Given the latest developments around COVID-19, TEA is issuing important updates to the guidance. In response to the varying public health realities of each Texas community, these changes give the needed flexibility for schools to effectively provide a smooth transition for students, teachers, and staff so that they will experience the safest and least disruptive mode of learning during the beginning of the school year.

School systems will now be able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school. After the first four weeks, a school system can continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for an additional four weeks, if needed, with a board-approved waiver request to TEA.

TEA guidelines include important exceptions for students; specifically, any family that lacks Internet access at home and/or requires devices for students learning virtually. Any student requiring on-campus instruction during this period—i.e. those who need reliable access to technology—will still be entitled to on-campus instruction every day during this transition period.

Local school boards for districts in areas with high levels of community spread also retain the flexibility to delay the start of the school year.

Additional changes provide school systems with the ability to convert high schools—with school board approval—to a full-time hybrid model once students have transitioned back to on-campus instruction. This model will provide for a more socially distanced school experience, where students receive a portion of their instruction on-campus and a portion of their instruction remotely at home.

One week prior to the start of on-campus activities and instruction, school systems must post for parents and the general public a summary of the plan—developed in consultation with their teachers, staff, and parents—that they will follow to mitigate COVID-19 spread in their schools based on the requirements and recommendations outlined in TEA’s updated public health planning guidance.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midlander recognized for losing over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Chase Cochran
Midlander Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss; an achievement many years in the making.

News

Midlander loses over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss

Local

25th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 25th COVID-19 related death.

State

FBI asks for public’s help in search for missing Texas teenager

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The FBI asked for the public’s help Thursday evening in the search for a missing 14-year-old Texas girl.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD classes to begin on August 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midland ISD will head back to class on Wednesday, August 19th, according to Superintendent Orlando Riddick.

Local

Texas Parks and Wildlife builds fish habitat at Comanche Trail Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has finished building a fish habitat enhancement at Comanche Trail Park.

Local

Health Minute: What masks are most protective?

Updated: 8 hours ago
Health experts and government officials alike are pushing the importance of wearing face masks to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

News

HEALTH MINUTE: WHAT MASKS ARE MOST PROTECTIVE?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Local

Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Medical Center Hospital employee has died after contracting COVID-19.

State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says “there is no shutdown coming” as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Raga Justin
As the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to rise and hospitals grow more crowded, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is no statewide shutdown looming.