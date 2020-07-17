Advertisement

Police detain suspect in killing of dismembered tech CEO

The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A person was taken into police custody Friday in the killing of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo, two law enforcement officials said.

The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant, the officials told The Associated Press. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity. One of them identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tyrese Haspil.

Information on a lawyer for Haspil and potential charges against him was not immediately available.

Saleh was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his luxury seventh floor apartment on the Lower East Side.

A relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Responding officers discovered a clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room, police said.

Investigators recovered security video showing Saleh exiting an elevator that leads directly into the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment earlier Tuesday afternoon, closely followed by a masked person dressed entirely in black according to another law enforcement official who was briefed on the case.

The video also shows a struggle between the two that ensued at the entrance to the apartment, said the official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Police believe that the relative may have interrupted the intruder before that person fled out a back exit.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.

Saleh’s LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first “seeing an opportunity in his parent’s native country of Bangladesh” and starting that country’s largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

“The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom,” Saleh’s family said in a statement after his death. “Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind.”

Investigators had been exploring whether the killing could have been related to Saleh’s business dealings.

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the neighborhood.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Hays contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and SARAH SKIDMORE SELL Associated Press Writers
Eliminating the extra payment would cut benefits for most recipients by 50% to 75%, depending on the size of each state's unemployment benefit.

National

Millions unemployed with benefits set to expire

Updated: moments ago
|
The extra $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits expires at the end of July.

Local

Midlander recognized for losing over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Chase Cochran
Midlander Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss; an achievement many years in the making.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

Latest News

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

News

Midlander loses over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

National

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
United warned 2,250 pilots earlier this month they were at risk of being furloughed when federal bailout money ends.

Coronavirus

Fauci: Focus on now, not potential coronavirus second wave in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, said the current coronavirus situation is so bad, it's not necessary to focus so much on what fall will bring.