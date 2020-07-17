Midlander recognized for losing over 200 pounds in two years

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midlander Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss; an achievement many years in the making.

“When I was a kid my mom asked my pediatrician about my weight, he said when Danny gets ready to lose the weight he’ll do it. Well, I didn’t know it would take me 50 years to get to that point.”

At 60 years old, Lebowski’s weight had started to take a toll on his health.

“For my 60th birthday, I got diabetes and heart trouble.”

It was at that point that Daniel’s sisters introduced him to “TOPS”, a weight loss program that offers fitness advice and support groups that kept Daniel on track towards his fitness goals.

Daniel became motivated, earning awards along his weight loss journey.

“For almost 2 years I was the best loser in our group.” The result? “In 2 years I lost 203 pounds.”

TOPS has recognized this achievement by naming him this year’s “Texas King” which is music to Daniel’s ears.

