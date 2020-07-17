Midland ISD classes to begin on August 19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD will head back to class on Wednesday, August 19th, according to Superintendent Orlando Riddick.

He made the announcement Thursday on the MISD Facebook page.

There’s no word yet on if that means in-person or virtual classes, but Riddick says he hopes to make that decision by August 3rd.

He says the district is emailing surveys to staff and parents now to get feedback on what they think back-to-school should look like this year.

