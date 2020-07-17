Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Medical Center Hospital employee has died after contracting COVID-19.

The following comes from MCH:

Medical Center Hospital is saddened to report the COVID related death of an employee.

The patient, a 49-year-old female, died on Thursday afternoon, July 16. As with all patients, their name will not be released.

This is the 23rd COVID related death at MCH. The patient was from Odessa and was admitted to MCH on June 29.

The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified, as well as her department and all MCHS staff.

“Healthcare workers have big hearts and today they are broken as we sent one of our own to her eternal home,” said Christin Timmons, MCH Chief Nursing Officer. “COVID19 has taken the lives of many in our community, but this has shaken the hearts of all our MCH family. We stand strong together as providers. We need each other for support and I ask for all to pray for the MCH staff today and the weeks to come.”

“MCH is one, big family and today we lost a family member,” said Russell Tippin, MCHS President & CEO. “There are no adequate words to describe the pain our staff and her family are feeling today. Healthcare workers have the strongest resolve and strength. They always take care of the needs of others before their own. She leaves this life as the true definition of the word ‘hero’. We ask that you lift her family and our staff up in your prayers during this difficult time.”

We ask that you respect the privacy of our staff and family during this difficult time

