Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Medical Center Hospital employee has died after contracting COVID-19.

The following comes from MCH:

Medical Center Hospital is saddened to report the COVID related death of an employee.

The patient, a 49-year-old female, died on Thursday afternoon, July 16. As with all patients, their name will not be released.

This is the 23rd COVID related death at MCH. The patient was from Odessa and was admitted to MCH on June 29.

The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified, as well as her department and all MCHS staff.

“Healthcare workers have big hearts and today they are broken as we sent one of our own to her eternal home,” said Christin Timmons, MCH Chief Nursing Officer. “COVID19 has taken the lives of many in our community, but this has shaken the hearts of all our MCH family. We stand strong together as providers. We need each other for support and I ask for all to pray for the MCH staff today and the weeks to come.”

“MCH is one, big family and today we lost a family member,” said Russell Tippin, MCHS President & CEO. “There are no adequate words to describe the pain our staff and her family are feeling today. Healthcare workers have the strongest resolve and strength. They always take care of the needs of others before their own. She leaves this life as the true definition of the word ‘hero’. We ask that you lift her family and our staff up in your prayers during this difficult time.”

We ask that you respect the privacy of our staff and family during this difficult time

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midlander recognized for losing over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Chase Cochran
Midlander Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss; an achievement many years in the making.

News

Midlander loses over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss

Local

25th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 25th COVID-19 related death.

Local

TEA: School systems may limit on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas Education Agency has released new guidelines for schools across the state as the school year approaches.

State

FBI asks for public’s help in search for missing Texas teenager

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The FBI asked for the public’s help Thursday evening in the search for a missing 14-year-old Texas girl.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD classes to begin on August 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midland ISD will head back to class on Wednesday, August 19th, according to Superintendent Orlando Riddick.

Local

Texas Parks and Wildlife builds fish habitat at Comanche Trail Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has finished building a fish habitat enhancement at Comanche Trail Park.

Local

Health Minute: What masks are most protective?

Updated: 8 hours ago
Health experts and government officials alike are pushing the importance of wearing face masks to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

News

HEALTH MINUTE: WHAT MASKS ARE MOST PROTECTIVE?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says “there is no shutdown coming” as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Raga Justin
As the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to rise and hospitals grow more crowded, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is no statewide shutdown looming.