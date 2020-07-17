Advertisement

Health Minute: What masks are most protective?

By; CNN / Mandy Gaither
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Health experts and government officials alike are pushing the importance of wearing face masks to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

With so many different mask types out there, you may be wondering which ones are going to protect you and others the best?

The answer may surprise you.

According to a study at Florida Atlantic University, well-fitted masks made from two layers of tightly stitched cotton fabric are the best when it comes to blocking the droplets from coughs.

Researchers compared the effectiveness of these masks with three other styles of face-coverings, loosely folded cloth masks, bandana style coverings, and cone-style masks.

Using a mannequin head, a manual pump, a smoke generator, and a laser, researchers were able to emulate a person sneezing or coughing, and then trace how far the droplets traveled.

With a two-layer stitched cloth mask, the potential virus droplets only traveled 2.5 inches from the wearer.

The second most effective was the cone-style mask, with droplets going approximately eight inches out from the mask.

The folded handkerchief and bandana styles proved least effective, with leakage expanding from 1 to 3 feet.

If someone with no face covering coughs or sneezes, those droplets can travel up to eight feet around them.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midlander recognized for losing over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Chase Cochran
Midlander Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss; an achievement many years in the making.

News

Midlander loses over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss

Local

25th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 25th COVID-19 related death.

Local

TEA: School systems may limit on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas Education Agency has released new guidelines for schools across the state as the school year approaches.

State

FBI asks for public’s help in search for missing Texas teenager

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The FBI asked for the public’s help Thursday evening in the search for a missing 14-year-old Texas girl.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD classes to begin on August 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midland ISD will head back to class on Wednesday, August 19th, according to Superintendent Orlando Riddick.

Local

Texas Parks and Wildlife builds fish habitat at Comanche Trail Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has finished building a fish habitat enhancement at Comanche Trail Park.

News

HEALTH MINUTE: WHAT MASKS ARE MOST PROTECTIVE?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Local

Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Medical Center Hospital employee has died after contracting COVID-19.

State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says “there is no shutdown coming” as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Raga Justin
As the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to rise and hospitals grow more crowded, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is no statewide shutdown looming.