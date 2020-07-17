Advertisement

FBI asks for public’s help in search for missing Texas teenager

Veronica Montiel, 14, was last seen on June 6 near her home in Rio Bravo, the FBI said. (FBI photos)
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) – The FBI’s San Antonio Division’s Laredo Resident Agency Office asked for the public’s help Thursday evening in the search for a missing teenage Texas girl.

Veronica Montiel, 14, was last seen on June 6 near her home in Rio Bravo, the agency said.

She requires medication for unspecified medical issues, but does not have them with her, the FBI said.

She left home without any of her clothing, money or other items, taking only a cellphone, a charger and a stuffed animal.

Montiel is 5-foot-3, weighs about 115 pounds and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

“Her family is extremely concerned for her,” the agency said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the FBI San Antonio Division at (210) 225-6741.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online.

