25th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 25th COVID-19 related death.

According to MCH, the patient was an 83-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions.

The patient was originally a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to MCH on July 12.

The following comes from MCH:

MCH currently has 40 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has eight patients with two on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion has five patients with all five on ventilators. The remaining 27 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.