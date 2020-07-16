Midland Police investigate shooting, two suspects still at-large

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2300 block of South Lamesa Road, near The Palladium Apartment complex and Interstate 20.

The City of Midland says that the shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, Midland Police are searching for two unknown suspects involved in the shooting. They were last seen driving a red Ford Mustang, no other description was given by officials.

Authorities say this is an on-going investigation.

